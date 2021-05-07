BMW confirms outlook, but says rest of 2021 to be volatile

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE on Friday reiterated its full-year profit margin outlook, but said that it expected the rest of the year to remain volatile and that rising raw material costs could hurt earnings moving forward.

The German carmaker said that sales of its electrified vehicle models more than doubled in the first quarter, where it also benefited from higher prices and strong demand in China.

(Reporting By Nick Carey Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

