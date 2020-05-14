BMW CEO Warns of 'Very Slow' Recovery in The U.S. and Europe Despite China Rebound

BMW stock slipped on Thursday as the German car maker’s Chief Executive warned demand in Europe and the U.S. would be “very slow” to recover despite a rebound in China.

Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said despite countries beginning to emerge from lockdown, the full economic impact of the pandemic would be felt by BMW in the second quarter — particularly in Europe and the U.S. The stock fell 3% in early trading.

Zipse told investors at the company’s first ever virtual annual general meeting that the forecast for 2020 “looks bleak” and 2021 remains “extremely uncertain.”

However, he said there was a “glimmer of hope” coming from China.

BMW reported a record 2019 in China, before sales dropped 88% in February as the country implemented strict lockdown measures to slow the spread of coronavirus. However, sales in April were 14% higher than the same month in 2019 as the country slowly emerged from lockdown.

“We know from our Chinese customers that consumption there will quickly bounce back, thanks to pent-up demand,” he said.

But Zipse warned BMW’s biggest single market was of limited use as a blueprint for the recovery in other countries.

“Demand for cars in countries like Spain, Italy and the U.K. will probably be very slow to recover. The same applies to the U.S.,” he said.

The German company cut its outlook earlier this month and now expects group sales and earnings to be “significantly lower” than in 2019 as coronavirus and containment measures dampen demand across all major markets over the whole of 2020. BMW trimmed its expected automotive earnings margin to between 0% and 3% from an original forecast of 2% to 4%.

The company has come under fire for proposing to pay a dividend despite receiving government support — more than 30,000 of its workers were on the German job retention program in April, which sees the government partially pay wages for lost hours.

Zipse said the company had given a “lot of thought” to whether it was appropriate to pay a dividend at this time. He said the “short-time allowance” was paid from contributions made toward unemployment insurance — funded by employers and employees to protect jobs in times of crisis — and that the dividend was a way of sharing the company’s success with shareholders.

The Munich-based company has started the phased ramp up of production having halted operations due to the pandemic. Plants in China and some in Germany restarted in mid-February, while factories at Goodwood in the U.K. and Spartanburg, South Carolina, went back to work last week. Factories in Munich, Regensburg, Leipzig, Oxford in England, Rosslyn in South Africa and San Luis Potisi, Mexico will restart on Monday.

Looking ahead. Much has been made of keeping a close eye on China’s recovery as a potential indication of how things might pan out for other countries. But BMW’s boss offered a reality check for investors — China’s seemingly sharp rebound won’t be replicated in Europe and the U.S. The stock has climbed 25% from mid-March lows but remains 35% down so far in 2020. The rest of the year looks bleak for BMW and the automotive industry, but a quicker-than-expected recovery in major markets would help the stock later in the year.

