BMW CEO says sees no need for BMW to participate in large-scale M&A

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW BMWG.DE will not engage in large merger and acquisition deals, even if the coronavirus crisis adds pressure on companies to share costs, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Thursday.

"There is currently no sense, or need, to do any M&A activities on the top level of the industry," Zipse said, adding that there may be opportunities to expand the carmaker's expertise in certain components or competencies.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.