US Markets

BMW CEO says sees no need for BMW to participate in large-scale M&A

Contributor
Edward Taylor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

German carmaker BMW will not engage in large merger and acquisition deals, even if the coronavirus crisis adds pressure on companies to share costs, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Thursday.

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW BMWG.DE will not engage in large merger and acquisition deals, even if the coronavirus crisis adds pressure on companies to share costs, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Thursday.

"There is currently no sense, or need, to do any M&A activities on the top level of the industry," Zipse said, adding that there may be opportunities to expand the carmaker's expertise in certain components or competencies.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((Edward.Taylor@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular