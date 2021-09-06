BMW CEO expects chip supply to remain tight for another 6-12 months

Christina Amann Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

BMW expects supply chains to remain tight well into 2022, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Monday, squashing hopes that a painful shortage of crucial semiconductors will end soon.

"I expect that the general tightness of the supply chains will continue in the next 6 to 12 months," he said at the IAA Munich car show.

Zipse, who like other car executives is battling lower production due to a lack of semiconductors, said he saw no issues in the long-term, adding that the automotive industry was an attractive client for chipmakers.

