BMW CEO expects chip supply to remain tight for another 6-12 months

MUNICH, Sept 6 (Reuters) - BMW BMWG.DE expects supply chains to remain tight well into 2022, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Monday, squashing hopes that a painful shortage of crucial semiconductors will end soon.

"I expect that the general tightness of the supply chains will continue in the next 6 to 12 months," he said at the IAA Munich car show.

Zipse, who like other car executives is battling lower production due to a lack of semiconductors, said he saw no issues in the long-term, adding that the automotive industry was an attractive client for chipmakers.

(Reporting by Christina Amann; Writing by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.