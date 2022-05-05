BMW can flash the cash at depressed shareholders

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - BMW is having a peculiarly good crisis. Despite a fall in car deliveries in the first quarter, the German premium carmaker reported https://www.bmwgroup.com/content/dam/grpw/websites/bmwgroup_com/ir/downloads/en/2022/q1/Slides_Dr_Peter_Conference_Call_Q1_2022.pdf a 17% increase in revenue in its car segment to 26.7 billion euros. It also stuck to plans to keep operating profit margins this year between 7% and 9%, and ramp up fully electric car sales. Despite a shortage of supplies and war-driven shutdowns, carmakers have mostly kept their guidance intact thanks to the ability to whack up prices. BMW’s prestige brands help, but Stellantis on Thursday https://www.stellantis.com/content/dam/stellantis-corporate/investors/events-and-presentations/presentations/Stellantis_Q1_2022_Revenues_Presentation.pdf also stuck to this year’s forecasts.

What’s not premium are European carmakers’ share prices. BMW is worth under 5 times forward earnings, down from around 8 before the pandemic, Refinitiv data shows. That may reflect fears that inflation-ravaged customers will eventually stop paying high prices, and that disruptive groups like Tesla will steal market share. But BMW will have over 30 billion euros of cash by year end on its balance sheet, Jefferies reckons, equivalent to about 60% of its market capitalisation. If shareholders stay glum, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse has a powerful war chest to keep buying back shares. (By Neil Unmack)

