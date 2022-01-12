US Markets

BMW brand delivers record 2.21 million vehicles in 2021

The BMW brand delivered an all-time high of 2.21 million vehicles in 2021, up 9.1% from the previous year, the company said on Wednesday, and more than doubled its sales of fully-electric vehicles globally.

The BMW Group delivered 2.52 million vehicles, an 8.4% increase from last year.

Nearly a quarter of BMW and Mini vehicles sold in Europe (23%) were either hybrid or fully-electric cars, the carmaker said, falling to 13% on a global level.

