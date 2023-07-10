BMW (BMWYY) Launches Low-Cost Electric CE 02 Motorcycle

BMW AG BMWYY officially launched its much-awaited 291-pound light electric motorcycle, the CE 02. Per the company, the new electric CE 02 is designed to appeal to young buyers and is neither an e-motorbike nor an e-scooter. The bike has been created for urban environments.



The motorcycle has a top speed of 59 mph (95 kmph) and is fast enough for urban or suburban riding requirements; however, it is not strong enough for highway use. With a retail price of $7,599, it is also the company’s cheapest-priced electric motorcycle to date.



Edgar Heinrich, head of BMW Motorrad Design, said that with this motorcycle, the company wants to be a pioneer once again. Its focus is not on utility but on emotional appeal, riding pleasure and uncomplicated, almost intuitive use.



With a pair of nearly 2-kWh batteries for a total of 3.92 kWh, the motorcycle has a maximum range of 56 miles. It is also powerful, with an 11 kW peak-rated motor.



A Level 1 off-board charger can be used to recharge the bike. With a standard 0.9 kW charger, it can take around 5 hours to fully charge, while with a high-power 1.5 kW charger, it takes around 3.5 hours.



The bike comes with a single-sided rear swingarm, an inverted front fork, adjustable reach-hand brake levers, disk-style cast wheels, keyless start, reverse gear and a USB-C port for charging devices. BMW’s new ConnectedRide smart glasses are compatible with the bike, allowing drivers to see real-time data on a heads-up display.



The BMW CE 02 is set to join the BMW CE 04 electric maxiscooter—which is bigger, highway capable with higher top speed and costlier than the CE 02.

BMW currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked players in the auto space are Ford Motor Company F and Li Auto, Inc. LI, each carrying the same rank as BMW.



Ford is one of the world's leading automakers. F shares are up 28.8% year-to-date.



Ford has a VGM score of B. The company surpassed earnings estimates in two out of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 24.35%.



Li Auto designs, develops, manufactures and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li shares are up 75.9% year-to-date. The company's expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2,400%.

