BMW bets on cylindrical battery cells for new class of EVs from 2025

By adopting cylindrical cells, BMW BMWG.DE is breaking from the prismatic cells it has so far used in its batteries, following the path chosen by Tesla TSLA.O with its 4680 cylindrical battery.

BMW's new generation of batteries will use more nickel and silicon and less cobalt, leading to a 20% increase in energy density, 30% faster charging and a 30% longer range than previous generations.

A spokesperson for CATL, which has supplied BMW for a decade and is looking at potential battery factory sites in the United States, told Reuters in May it would begin supplying cylindrical cells to BMW from 2025, but the carmaker declined to comment at the time.

The news also confirmed a Reuters report in August that EVE, which supplies BMW in China, had signed a contract for cylindrical cells with the German carmaker.

The shift by BMW underscores growing momentum for larger-format cylindrical batteries.

Prismatic batteries, which are rectangular in shape, have become the most common form of auto battery in the past two years as they can be more densely packed, saving on costs.

But proponents of cylindrical batteries argue the newer larger format cells have become more cost-effective due to improvements in energy density.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Mark Potter and Christopher Cushing)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.