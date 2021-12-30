BMW (BAMXF) to Fuel EV Production Via 6,000 Fresh Positions

BMW AG BAMXF recently confirmed plans to create up to 6,000 new jobs next year to cater to the raging demand for electric vehicles (EVs).The automaker, which currently employs about 120,000 people, is ending its phase of job cuts after trimming about 6,000 jobs since 2020. The new positions will be created primarily in Germany.



Amid the heightening climate change concerns, automakers worldwide are changing gears to EVs. To keep up with the trending EV revolution, BMW is set for an electric transformation and has geared its manufacturing plants for e-mobility. The latest announcement to rev up its workforce by up to 5% next year comes in as the luxury carmaker tries to electrify its vehicle line-up, with plans to introduce an electric version of its luxury sedan 7 series next year.



So far, the German automaker has sold more than one million EVs -- including fully electric and hybrid vehicles. It plans to attain two million sales of purely EVs by 2025. Moreover, the carmaker targets at least 50% of its global sales to be fully electric by 2030.

BMW has been seen stating that a lack of proper charging infrastructure has been a massive bottleneck to the accelerated adoption of green vehicles.



BMW has also long advocated investing in a range of technologies for modernizing fossil fuel-burning cars rather than focusing purely on battery-electric cars to reduce emissions and is against the idea of a complete debar on the purchase of combustion engine cars.

Last month, the company commenced deliveries of its much-awaited i4 electric sedan in Germany, way ahead of its original plan. Deliveries of the i4 in the United States are set to begin next year.



Though total sales for the company in November were slightly below last year's levels amid the dearth of semiconductor chips, the automaker remains optimistic that the chip crunch will fade away by the end of next year.



