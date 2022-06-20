BMW announces 1 bln eur investment in Austrian Steyr plant by 2030

BERLIN, June 20 (Reuters) - German carmaker BMW BMWG.DE announced on Monday a 1-billion-euro ($1.05 billion) investment in its Steyr plant in Austria by 2030, where it plans to produce its next-generation e-drives starting from 2025.

The site's annual capacity is set to grow to over 600,000 units, BMW said in a statement.

The sum is set to include an investment of around 710 million euros in production, it added.

($1 = 0.9499 euros)

