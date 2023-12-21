BMW aims to deliver half a million EVs in 2024, CEO tells Focus

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - BMW aims to deliver more than 500,000 electric vehicles next year, the German carmaker's chief executive, Oliver Zipse, told the Focus news magazine in an interview published on Thursday.

"We want to deliver more than half a million electric vehicles next year for the first time, which would once again represent significant double-digit growth," said Zipse, who added that the abrupt end of a state-funded scheme for electric vehicles this month "does not change our global plans."

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

