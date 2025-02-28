BMRN or CSLLY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks have likely encountered both BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (CSLLY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while CSL Limited Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BMRN likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CSLLY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

BMRN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.48, while CSLLY has a forward P/E of 22.55. We also note that BMRN has a PEG ratio of 0.80. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CSLLY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.55.

Another notable valuation metric for BMRN is its P/B ratio of 2.33. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CSLLY has a P/B of 4.02.

These metrics, and several others, help BMRN earn a Value grade of B, while CSLLY has been given a Value grade of D.

BMRN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than CSLLY, so it seems like value investors will conclude that BMRN is the superior option right now.

