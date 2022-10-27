BMRN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.56, changing hands as low as $83.28 per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMRN's low point in its 52 week range is $70.73 per share, with $97.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.