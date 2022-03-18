BMRN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.78, changing hands as high as $81.92 per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMRN's low point in its 52 week range is $71.59 per share, with $94.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $81.67.

