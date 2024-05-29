BMO Reports Surge in Q2 2024 Income

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.

BMO Financial Group has announced a notable increase in net income to $1,866 million for the second quarter of 2024, up from $1,029 million in the previous year, with earnings per share rising to $2.36 from $1.26. Despite a challenging economic environment with high interest rates and a slowing economy, the bank has shown resilience with a strong CET1 ratio of 13.1% and robust growth in personal, commercial banking, and wealth businesses. Additionally, they have raised their quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.55 per share, signaling confidence in their financial position.

