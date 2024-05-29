News & Insights

Stocks
BMO

BMO Reports Surge in Q2 2024 Income

May 29, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.

BMO Financial Group has announced a notable increase in net income to $1,866 million for the second quarter of 2024, up from $1,029 million in the previous year, with earnings per share rising to $2.36 from $1.26. Despite a challenging economic environment with high interest rates and a slowing economy, the bank has shown resilience with a strong CET1 ratio of 13.1% and robust growth in personal, commercial banking, and wealth businesses. Additionally, they have raised their quarterly dividend by 5% to $1.55 per share, signaling confidence in their financial position.

For further insights into TSE:BMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.