BMO Reports Strong Growth in Q2 2024

MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) has released an update.

BMO Financial Group has reported a robust second-quarter performance for 2024 with a net income of $1,866 million, a notable increase from $1,029 million the previous year. The quarter saw a dividend increase to $1.55 per share, reinforcing the company’s financial growth and commitment to shareholders. CEO Darryl White highlighted the bank’s strong earnings growth, balance sheet strength with a CET1 ratio above 13%, and recognition among the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

