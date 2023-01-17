Markets
BMO

BMO Gets All Regulatory Approvals To Complete Bank Of The West Acquisition From BNP Paribas

January 17, 2023 — 09:17 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO) said it has received all regulatory approvals required to complete its acquisition of Bank of the West from BNP Paribas. BMO anticipates the acquisition will close on February 1, 2023.

BMO Financial announced that two new leaders Nandita Bakhshi and Claudia Fan Munce are expected to be appointed to the Board of Directors of BMO's U.S. holding company, BMO Financial Corp., effective as of closing.

Nandita Bakhshi is currently Director of BancWest Holding and of Bank of the West. Bakhshi is also currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of the West and co-Chief Executive Officer and a Director of BNP Paribas USA, Inc.

Claudia Fan Munce is currently Director of Bank of the West. Munce retired in 2016 from a 30-year career at IBM as the Managing Director of the IBM Venture Capital Group and Vice President of IBM Corporate Development.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.