BMO Financial To Partner With Breakthrough Energy Catalyst To Accelerate Climate Innovation

(RTTNews) - BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO) said Sunday that it plan to join Breakthrough Energy Catalyst and its philanthropic and private sector partners to accelerate clean technologies and climate solutions that are critical to getting the world to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

It is the first Canadian company to announce a partnership with Breakthrough Energy Catalyst. The bank plans to contribute $50 million over five years, strong project finance capabilities and the expertise of its highly experienced Energy Transition Group, BMO Financial said in a statement.

