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BMO Financial Renews Partnership With Vector Institute For 5 More Years For Advancing AI

May 28, 2026 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BMO Financial Group (BMO, BMO.TO) Thursday announced a renewed strategic partnership with the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence for an additional five years. The renewal reinforces BMO's commitment to advancing responsible AI.

BMO is a founding supporter of the Vector Institute since 2017. Through the collaboration, BMO will continue to deepen its access to leading research, specialized talent, and applied AI programs that support its digital-first, AI-powered strategy.

Together, BMO and the Vector Institute will focus on machine learning, large language models, responsible AI governance, and AI risk management.

The Vector Institute brings together more than 800 AI researchers and a broad network of industry partners, startups, and academic institutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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