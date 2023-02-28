Markets
BMO

BMO Financial Q1 Profit Plunges; Declares Dividend

February 28, 2023 — 05:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO, BMO.TO) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income was C$247 million or C$0.30 per share, sharply lower than C$2.93 billion or C$4.43 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was C$2.27 billion or C$3.22 per share, compared to C$2.58 billion or C$3.89 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses were C$217 million, compared to a recovery of C$99 million last year.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to C$6.47 billion from C$7.64 billion in the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of Montreal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$1.43 per share on paid-up common shares for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.