BMO Financial Group Reports Strong 2024 Q4 Results

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.
BMO Financial Group reported a strong fourth quarter for 2024, with net income rising to $2,304 million, up significantly from the previous year. The company’s return on equity improved, and it announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy and financial stability.
