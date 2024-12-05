BMO Financial Group Reports Strong 2024 Q4 Results

Bank Of Montreal (TSE:BMO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BMO Financial Group reported a strong fourth quarter for 2024, with net income rising to $2,304 million, up significantly from the previous year. The company’s return on equity improved, and it announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy and financial stability.

For further insights into TSE:BMO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.