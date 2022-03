(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO, BMO.TO) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of $1.33 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. The dividend is payable on May 26, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.