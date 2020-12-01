BMO Financial Group Declares Unchanged Qtly Dividend Of $1.06/share - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bank of Montreal (BMO, BMO.TO) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The dividend is payable on February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2021. Effective March 13, 2020, OSFI prohibited federally regulated financial institutions from increasing their common share dividend.

OSFI will advise at the appropriate time on the unwinding of this guidance. Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of BMO, in accordance with the Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan.

