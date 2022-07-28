BMO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/1/22

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/1/22, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.39, payable on 8/26/22. As a percentage of BMO's recent stock price of $99.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when BMO shares open for trading on 8/1/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMO's low point in its 52 week range is $90.44 per share, with $122.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.09.

In Thursday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently off about 0.2% on the day.

