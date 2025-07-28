BMO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/30/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/30/25, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.63, payable on 8/26/25. As a percentage of BMO's recent stock price of $114.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when BMO shares open for trading on 7/30/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.70% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMO's low point in its 52 week range is $76.98 per share, with $115.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.80.

In Monday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

