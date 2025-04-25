BMO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/29/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/29/25, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.59, payable on 5/27/25. As a percentage of BMO's recent stock price of $95.43, this dividend works out to approximately 1.67%, so look for shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) to trade 1.67% lower — all else being equal — when BMO shares open for trading on 4/29/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.66% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMO's low point in its 52 week range is $76.98 per share, with $106 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.67.

In Friday trading, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

