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BMO Enters Agreement For Sale Of Transportation Finance And Vendor Finance Businesses

May 12, 2026 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BMO Financial Group (BMO.TO, BMO) announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Stonepeak for the sale of BMO's Transportation Finance and Vendor Finance businesses, including related loan portfolios in the United States and Canada. Stonepeak will acquire the assets for cash consideration and an earnout contingent upon the business achieving specified future performance targets. BMO will use a portion of the consideration to invest an approximate 19.9% equity interest in the new entity.

BMO expects to record a net after-tax charge of approximately C$0.9 billion primarily related to goodwill in the third quarter of 2026. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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