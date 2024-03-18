News & Insights

BMO Collaborates With Shell Canada To Offer Discounts To Customers On Fuel Purchases

March 18, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Bank of Montreal (BMO) announced its partnership with Shell Canada to avail discounts on fuels to the company's credit or debit card holders at all the Shell service stations in Canada.

According to the deal, BMO customers will be eligible for a discount of 7 cents per liter on Shell V-Power NiTRO Premium fuel and 2 cents per liter on all other Shell fuels, in addition to the existing 3 cents per liter discount offered to CAA, AMA, or BCAA Members at the oil company's fuel stations.

BMO further stated that the debit or credit cards should be linked to a valid AIR MILES collector card to avail the discount.

Currently, BMO's stock is sliding 0.43 percent, to $93.45 on the New York Stock Exchange.

