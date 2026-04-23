BMO Capital Upgrades W. R. Berkley (WRB)

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.46% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for W. R. Berkley is $68.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.46% from its latest reported closing price of $67.50 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for W. R. Berkley is 13,675MM, a decrease of 7.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 945 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley. This is an decrease of 637 owner(s) or 40.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB is 0.17%, an increase of 32.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.76% to 283,674K shares. The put/call ratio of WRB is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance holds 50,527K shares representing 13.49% ownership of the company.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 8,709K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,494K shares , representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 7.56% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,349K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,214K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 4,913K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,893K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 88.84% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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