BMO Capital Upgrades W. P. Carey (WPC)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.69% Downside

As of February 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for W. P. Carey is $59.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.69% from its latest reported closing price of $60.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for W. P. Carey is 1,787MM, an increase of 13.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,189 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. P. Carey. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WPC is 0.17%, an increase of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 174,361K shares. The put/call ratio of WPC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,619K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,758K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 8.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,953K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,942K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 6.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,841K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,806K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,709K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,574K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 13.80% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,634K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,687K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPC by 2.92% over the last quarter.

W. P. Carey Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

W. P. Carey is one of the largest diversified net lease REITs, specializing in the acquisition of operationally critical, single-tenant properties in North America and Europe.

