BMO Capital Upgrades W. P. Carey (LSE:0LS8)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for W. P. Carey (LSE:0LS8) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.22% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for W. P. Carey is 59.36 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 55.88 GBX to a high of 63.29 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 4.22% from its latest reported closing price of 56.96 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for W. P. Carey is 1,784MM, an increase of 13.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,189 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. P. Carey. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LS8 is 0.17%, an increase of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 174,349K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,619K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,758K shares , representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LS8 by 8.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,953K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,942K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LS8 by 6.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,841K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,806K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LS8 by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,709K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,574K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LS8 by 13.80% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,634K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,687K shares , representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LS8 by 2.92% over the last quarter.

