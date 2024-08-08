BMO Capital Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust - Preferred Stock (VNO.PRM)

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Vornado Realty Trust - Preferred Stock (NYSE:VNO.PRM) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vornado Realty Trust - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNO.PRM is 0.58%, an increase of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.84% to 4,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,233K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,171K shares , representing an increase of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRM by 1.20% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 570K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 503K shares , representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRM by 2.90% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 553K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRM by 2.19% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 459K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing an increase of 8.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRM by 3.28% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 255K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 250K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNO.PRM by 7.16% over the last quarter.

