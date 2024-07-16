BMO Capital Upgrades UDR (LSE:0LHS)

Fintel reports that on July 15, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for UDR (LSE:0LHS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.01% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for UDR is 41.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36.28 GBX to a high of 48.20 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 3.01% from its latest reported closing price of 40.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for UDR is 1,729MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,065 funds or institutions reporting positions in UDR. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 3.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LHS is 0.32%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.18% to 339,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 28,300K shares representing 8.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,776K shares , representing an increase of 5.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 6.79% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,696K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,772K shares , representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 89.23% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,758K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,641K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 10.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,333K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,306K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 9,551K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,117K shares , representing an increase of 15.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 20.90% over the last quarter.

