BMO Capital Upgrades SL Green Realty (SLG)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.31% Downside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for SL Green Realty is 46.54. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.31% from its latest reported closing price of 49.67.

The projected annual revenue for SL Green Realty is 780MM, an increase of 0.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in SL Green Realty. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLG is 0.23%, an increase of 28.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.06% to 64,302K shares. The put/call ratio of SLG is 2.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,270K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,316K shares, representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 3.63% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,601K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,655K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 31.67% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 2,070K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 0.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,028K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,996K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 9.94% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,640K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,658K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLG by 5.19% over the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.6 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 8.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

