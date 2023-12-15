BMO Capital Upgrades SBA Communications Corp - (SBAC)

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2023, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for SBA Communications Corp - (NASDAQ:SBAC) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.58% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for SBA Communications Corp - is 257.31. The forecasts range from a low of 208.06 to a high of $360.15. The average price target represents an increase of 2.58% from its latest reported closing price of 250.83.

The projected annual revenue for SBA Communications Corp - is 2,787MM, an increase of 2.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.58.

SBA Communications Corp - Declares $0.85 Dividend

On November 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.85 per share ($3.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 16, 2023 received the payment on December 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.85 per share.

At the current share price of $250.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.36%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 2.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.42 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1520 funds or institutions reporting positions in SBA Communications Corp -. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBAC is 0.43%, a decrease of 5.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.96% to 124,968K shares. The put/call ratio of SBAC is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 5,788K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,147K shares, representing an increase of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 31.57% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,564K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,745K shares, representing a decrease of 3.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 21.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,372K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,370K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 2,802K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,780K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 49.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,637K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBAC by 10.63% over the last quarter.

SBA Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. SBA is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

