BMO Capital Upgrades Samsara (IOT)

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Samsara (NYSE:IOT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.41% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Samsara is $55.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 64.41% from its latest reported closing price of $34.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Samsara is 1,398MM, an increase of 11.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsara. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 12.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOT is 0.61%, an increase of 17.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.87% to 276,709K shares. The put/call ratio of IOT is 1.18, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 32,929K shares representing 12.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,844K shares , representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 9.29% over the last quarter.

General Catalyst Group Management holds 17,442K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,297K shares , representing a decrease of 33.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 14.74% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 16,136K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,455K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 10,370K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,216K shares , representing an increase of 20.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 11.72% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 7,066K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,677K shares , representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOT by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Samsara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Samsara’s mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy. Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.