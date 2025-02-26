BMO Capital Upgrades Quanta Services (LSE:0KSR)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Quanta Services (LSE:0KSR) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.88% Upside

As of January 28, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quanta Services is 365.83 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 300.08 GBX to a high of 446.27 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 39.88% from its latest reported closing price of 261.54 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quanta Services is 22,307MM, a decrease of 5.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,171 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quanta Services. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KSR is 0.42%, an increase of 1.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.83% to 161,645K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,858K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,009K shares , representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSR by 81.45% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,223K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331K shares , representing an increase of 12.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSR by 18.43% over the last quarter.

Peconic Partners holds 5,199K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,499K shares , representing a decrease of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KSR by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,673K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,629K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSR by 11.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,859K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,757K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KSR by 10.90% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.