BMO Capital Upgrades Pilgrim`s Pride (PPC)

July 13, 2023 — 05:15 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Pilgrim`s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.76% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pilgrim`s Pride is 26.78. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $29.92. The average price target represents an increase of 15.76% from its latest reported closing price of 23.13.

The projected annual revenue for Pilgrim`s Pride is 17,125MM, a decrease of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilgrim`s Pride. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPC is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 45,659K shares. PPC / Pilgrim`s Pride Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of PPC is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PPC / Pilgrim`s Pride Corp. Shares Held by Institutions

Candlestick Capital Management holds 1,900K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 59.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 50.60% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,805K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares, representing a decrease of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Appian Way Asset Management holds 1,619K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 40.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 57.54% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,386K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 6.54% over the last quarter.

FXG - First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund holds 1,220K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Pilgrim`s Pride Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Pilgrim's employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors.

