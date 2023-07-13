BMO Capital Upgrades Pilgrim`s Pride (PPC)

Fintel reports that on July 13, 2023, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Pilgrim`s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from Market Perform to Outperform .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.76% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pilgrim`s Pride is 26.78. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $29.92. The average price target represents an increase of 15.76% from its latest reported closing price of 23.13.
See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.
The projected annual revenue for Pilgrim`s Pride is 17,125MM, a decrease of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.55.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pilgrim`s Pride. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 4.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPC is 0.12%, a decrease of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 45,659K shares. The put/call ratio of PPC is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Candlestick Capital Management holds 1,900K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 775K shares, representing an increase of 59.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 50.60% over the last quarter.
Aqr Capital Management holds 1,805K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares, representing a decrease of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 18.16% over the last quarter.
Appian Way Asset Management holds 1,619K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 964K shares, representing an increase of 40.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 57.54% over the last quarter.
IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,386K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 6.54% over the last quarter.
FXG - First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund holds 1,220K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,301K shares, representing a decrease of 6.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPC by 4.56% over the last quarter.
Pilgrim`s Pride Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Pilgrim's employs approximately 55,400 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, and continental Europe. The Company's primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors.
Additional reading:
- PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 26, 2023 December 25, 2022 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 150,687 $ 400,988 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 33,879 33,771 Trade accounts a
- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) Financial Results for First Quarter Ended March 26th, 2023 Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements ◼ Statements contained in this press release that state the intentions, plans, hopes, beliefs, antici
- Base Indenture, dated as of April 19, 2023, among the Company, the Guarantors and Regions Bank (the “Trustee”).
- First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of April 19, 2023, among the Company, the Guarantors and the Trustee.
- Form T-1 Statement of Eligibility of Regions Bank, N.A, with respect to the indenture listed in Exhibit 4.1.
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.