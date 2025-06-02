BMO Capital Upgrades Nucor (LSE:0K9L)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Nucor (LSE:0K9L) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.18% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nucor is 152.16 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 123.31 GBX to a high of 186.95 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 41.18% from its latest reported closing price of 107.78 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nucor is 31,816MM, an increase of 4.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,966 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K9L is 0.20%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 193,443K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 24,496K shares representing 10.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,279K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,350K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 6.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,524K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,356K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,989K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,967K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 45.00% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,965K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,045K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 2.42% over the last quarter.

