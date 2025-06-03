BMO Capital Upgrades Nucor (BMV:NUE)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Nucor (BMV:NUE) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,332 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUE is 0.22%, an increase of 0.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.12% to 275,009K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 24,496K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,279K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,350K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 6.52% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,524K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,356K shares , representing an increase of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,989K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,967K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 45.00% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,965K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,045K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 2.42% over the last quarter.

