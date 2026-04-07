BMO Capital Upgrades Northern Trust Corporation - Preferred Stock (NTRSO)

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Northern Trust Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:NTRSO) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.98% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Northern Trust Corporation - Preferred Stock is $22.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.75 to a high of $25.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.98% from its latest reported closing price of $18.94 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Northern Trust Corporation - Preferred Stock is 7,757MM, a decrease of 4.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Trust Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 80.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTRSO is 0.04%, an increase of 89.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.72% to 10K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

10Elms LLP holds 8K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 25.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 88.35% over the last quarter.

Byrne Asset Management holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nbc Securities holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 12.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTRSO by 27.86% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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