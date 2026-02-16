BMO Capital Upgrades Neptune Insurance Holdings (NP)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Neptune Insurance Holdings (NYSE:NP) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.24% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for Neptune Insurance Holdings is $29.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.72 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 55.24% from its latest reported closing price of $18.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Neptune Insurance Holdings is 195MM, an increase of 32.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neptune Insurance Holdings. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 1,125.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NP is 0.02%, an increase of 26.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42,004.78% to 27,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bregal Sagemount IV General Partner Jersey holds 19,530K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 1,100K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 950K shares.

Capital International Investors holds 700K shares.

TimesSquare Capital Management holds 420K shares.

