BMO Capital Upgrades Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.43% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Louisiana-Pacific is $98.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.43% from its latest reported closing price of $72.49 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Louisiana-Pacific is 3,638MM, an increase of 42.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Louisiana-Pacific. This is an decrease of 381 owner(s) or 47.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPX is 0.19%, an increase of 12.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.86% to 70,204K shares. The put/call ratio of LPX is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 5,665K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 4,048K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,116K shares , representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 54.04% over the last quarter.

59 North Capital Management holds 3,537K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,799K shares , representing an increase of 20.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 14.75% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,724K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing an increase of 19.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 42.21% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,334K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 689K shares , representing an increase of 48.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPX by 73.96% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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