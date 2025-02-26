BMO Capital Upgrades Ingevity (NGVT)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.23% Upside

As of February 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ingevity is $55.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 13.23% from its latest reported closing price of $48.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ingevity is 1,878MM, an increase of 33.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ingevity. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGVT is 0.16%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 49,103K shares. The put/call ratio of NGVT is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,346K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,318K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 4.07% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,240K shares representing 6.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 83.87% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,457K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,059K shares , representing an increase of 27.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 42.23% over the last quarter.

Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 1,287K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,185K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,248K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares , representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGVT by 57.91% over the last quarter.

Ingevity Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people.

