BMO Capital Upgrades HealthEquity (HQY)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2026, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for HealthEquity (NasdaqGS:HQY) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.27% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for HealthEquity is $113.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents an increase of 34.27% from its latest reported closing price of $84.22 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for HealthEquity is 1,232MM, a decrease of 6.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50, a decrease of 0.37% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in HealthEquity. This is an decrease of 540 owner(s) or 50.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HQY is 0.16%, an increase of 58.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.24% to 88,161K shares. The put/call ratio of HQY is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,590K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,308K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 11.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,201K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 6.24% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 1,952K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 9.16% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,855K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Aqr Capital Management holds 1,762K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,764K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HQY by 31.85% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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