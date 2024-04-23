BMO Capital Upgrades Equity Residential (EQR)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2024, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.56% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Equity Residential is 67.27. The forecasts range from a low of 61.61 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.56% from its latest reported closing price of 62.54.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Equity Residential is 3,012MM, an increase of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity Residential. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 4.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EQR is 0.36%, a decrease of 9.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.68% to 385,539K shares. The put/call ratio of EQR is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 35,046K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 19,886K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,697K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 3.56% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,543K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,842K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 6.65% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 11,598K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,527K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 27.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,345K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,243K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EQR by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Equity Residential Properties Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today’s renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 77,889 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.