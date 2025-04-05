BMO Capital Upgrades Equity LifeStyle Properties (BMV:ELS)

Fintel reports that on April 4, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Equity LifeStyle Properties (BMV:ELS) from Market Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equity LifeStyle Properties. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELS is 0.52%, an increase of 13.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.22% to 193,726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,504K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,605K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,838K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,978K shares , representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 6,680K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,507K shares , representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,535K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,450K shares , representing a decrease of 14.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 18.00% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,201K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,831K shares , representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELS by 4.64% over the last quarter.

