BMO Capital Upgrades Century Aluminum (CENX)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Century Aluminum (NasdaqGS:CENX) from Market Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.85% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Century Aluminum is $24.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 40.85% from its latest reported closing price of $17.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Century Aluminum is 3,014MM, an increase of 35.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Aluminum. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 7.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENX is 0.30%, an increase of 147.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.86% to 106,021K shares. The put/call ratio of CENX is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glencore holds 40,034K shares representing 43.14% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,314K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 14.16% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 2,067K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares , representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 33.47% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 1,929K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,843K shares , representing an increase of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 37.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,910K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232K shares , representing a decrease of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 91.69% over the last quarter.

Century Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL.

