BMO Capital Upgrades Celanese (LSE:0HUR)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Celanese (LSE:0HUR) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.28% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celanese is 62.45 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 40.58 GBX to a high of 174.02 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 17.28% from its latest reported closing price of 53.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is 13,641MM, an increase of 35.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an decrease of 81 owner(s) or 6.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HUR is 0.12%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.61% to 149,155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 15,391K shares representing 14.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,618K shares , representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 9.20% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,798K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares , representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,978K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,505K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares , representing an increase of 22.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,566K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares , representing an increase of 57.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HUR by 0.45% over the last quarter.

