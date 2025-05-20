BMO Capital Upgrades Celanese (CE)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, BMO Capital upgraded their outlook for Celanese (NYSE:CE) from Underperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.17% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Celanese is $62.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.17% from its latest reported closing price of $53.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Celanese is 13,587MM, an increase of 35.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Celanese. This is an decrease of 72 owner(s) or 5.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CE is 0.12%, an increase of 7.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 149,297K shares. The put/call ratio of CE is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 15,391K shares representing 14.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,618K shares , representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 9.20% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 8,798K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,442K shares , representing an increase of 49.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,978K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,546K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CE by 5.02% over the last quarter.

Turtle Creek Asset Management holds 4,505K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares , representing an increase of 22.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 13.98% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,566K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,522K shares , representing an increase of 57.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CE by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Celanese Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Its two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for its customers and the corporation. As Celanese partners with its customers to solve their most critical business needs, the company strives to make a positive impact on its communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,700 employees worldwide and had 2020 net sales of $5.7 billion.

